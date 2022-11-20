Schroder Japan Growth Fund (LON:SJG) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $200.02

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc (LON:SJG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 200.02 ($2.35) and traded as high as GBX 206.20 ($2.42). Schroder Japan Growth Fund shares last traded at GBX 205 ($2.41), with a volume of 29,697 shares changing hands.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 200.08. The firm has a market cap of £249.38 million and a PE ratio of 6,833.33.

Schroder Japan Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Schroder Japan Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.33%.

About Schroder Japan Growth Fund

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

