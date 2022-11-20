Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,042 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 439,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after acquiring an additional 116,451 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $260,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHE opened at $23.94 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $31.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.47.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

