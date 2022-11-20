Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,052,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH opened at $19.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $26.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.02.

