Scotiabank Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Price Target to C$68.50

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$66.00 to C$68.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

ANCTF stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $35.26 and a 1 year high of $48.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.41.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Cuts Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

