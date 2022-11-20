Secret Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.82 Million (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Secret has a total market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $15,488.18 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Secret has traded 34.8% lower against the US dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00118467 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00235970 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00059359 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00334365 USD and is down -22.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $21,066.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

