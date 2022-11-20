Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Price Target Cut to $1.75 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $3.00 to $1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shapeways Price Performance

NYSE:SHPW opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Shapeways has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shapeways

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Shapeways by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,697,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,330,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shapeways Company Profile

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

