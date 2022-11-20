SingularityNET (AGIX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.17 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 20th. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $53.10 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,560.56 or 0.99980921 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010484 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041672 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005980 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021401 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00232370 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04548501 USD and is up 15.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $7,428,971.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

