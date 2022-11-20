SingularityNET Price Tops $0.0430 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 20th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $48.20 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,270.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00040240 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006121 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00021519 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00229601 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,214,799,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,133,421 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,214,799,455.2394464 with 1,121,133,421.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04548501 USD and is up 15.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $7,428,971.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

