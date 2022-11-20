Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theleme Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 10,993.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 241,737 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 1,365.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 177,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SONY shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.67.

Sony Group Price Performance

Sony Group Profile

SONY opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.88. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

