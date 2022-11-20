Sourceless (STR) Price Tops $0.0081 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $170.20 million and approximately $4.03 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,532.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010463 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00006287 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037271 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040899 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006053 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00021310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00232875 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00810497 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

