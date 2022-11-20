Sourceless Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 20th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $170.19 million and $4.01 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,568.69 or 1.00003428 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010329 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006090 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037197 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00041337 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005975 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021361 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00232082 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00810497 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

