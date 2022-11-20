S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Reduced by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 31.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $389,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 19.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,665,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $898,566,000 after purchasing an additional 435,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $354.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $345.87 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $112.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.