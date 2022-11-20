SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Position Increased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $52,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

SRLN opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $45.90.

