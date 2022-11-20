SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 316.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 595.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 76,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,636,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 31.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $337.37 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $369.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $317.52.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

