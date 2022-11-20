SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $128.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

