SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $21,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $128.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.19.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

