SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Purchased by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,454,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,053,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 323.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $402,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

RLY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.68. 129,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $32.34.

