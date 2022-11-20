SSI Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SSI Investment Management LLC lowered its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,269 shares during the quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FPE stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.96. 2,503,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,467. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42.

