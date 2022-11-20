SSI Investment Management LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SSI Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.40 and its 200-day moving average is $292.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,650 shares of company stock worth $4,923,859 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

