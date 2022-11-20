Steem 1-Day Volume Reaches $11.05 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $70.44 million and approximately $11.05 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,687.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000512 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.72 or 0.00381849 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00026062 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00117198 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00800692 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.00 or 0.00641175 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001344 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006020 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00235439 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Buying and Selling Steem
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
