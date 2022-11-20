STERIS plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

STERIS has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. STERIS has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STERIS to earn $9.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of STE stock opened at $166.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,509.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.82.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.01. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 76,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.4% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 280.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 96,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 71,036 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

