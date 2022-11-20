StockNews.com Downgrades ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $500.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.90%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman bought 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,418,710.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,295,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after buying an additional 531,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after acquiring an additional 459,967 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,071,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after acquiring an additional 451,298 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 431,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 265,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

