StockNews.com Upgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

NGG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.39) to GBX 1,150 ($13.51) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid Trading Up 1.8 %

National Grid stock opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.90.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Grid

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $2.0929 per share. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 65.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 3.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

