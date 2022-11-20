StockNews.com Upgrades Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PPSI stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $31.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.13. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Power Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPSI. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the second quarter worth $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

