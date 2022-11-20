Strike (STRK) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.08 Million

Strike (STRK) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 20th. One Strike token can now be bought for about $11.11 or 0.00067137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Strike has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. Strike has a market capitalization of $38.26 million and $4.08 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,340.82 or 0.08113468 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00554674 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,774.68 or 0.28892069 BTC.

Strike’s launch date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,443,855 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

