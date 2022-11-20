Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €41.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.70 ($42.99) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($74.23) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.64) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

SAX opened at €45.30 ($46.70) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.12. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €34.44 ($35.51) and a 1-year high of €74.00 ($76.29). The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

