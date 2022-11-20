Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 on December 30th

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.528 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sun Life Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sun Life Financial has a payout ratio of 48.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sun Life Financial to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $58.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.86% of the company’s stock.

SLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

