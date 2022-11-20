Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stake Boosted by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,515,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,697 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Suncor Energy worth $228,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 41.8% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $728,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $1,735,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 142,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 66.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 108,050 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

Shares of SU opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

