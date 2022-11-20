sUSD Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. sUSD has a total market cap of $48.80 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00006027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,850,418 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

