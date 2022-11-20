SwissBorg (CHSB) Price Hits $0.22

SwissBorg (CHSB) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. One SwissBorg token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001299 BTC on popular exchanges. SwissBorg has a total market cap of $215.23 million and approximately $170,514.24 worth of SwissBorg was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SwissBorg has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002575 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000268 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.84 or 0.08304288 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.04 or 0.00555157 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,794.42 or 0.28917227 BTC.
SwissBorg Token Profile
SwissBorg was first traded on September 8th, 2017. SwissBorg’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SwissBorg’s official Twitter account is @swissborg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SwissBorg is swissborg.com/blog. The Reddit community for SwissBorg is https://reddit.com/r/swissborg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SwissBorg’s official website is swissborg.com.
Buying and Selling SwissBorg
