Synthetix 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15.69 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 20th. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $531.45 million and approximately $15.69 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00010472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 307,251,177 coins and its circulating supply is 306,527,269 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synthetix Coin Trading
