Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $6.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.13.
A number of brokerages have commented on TBLA. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Taboola.com Stock Performance
Shares of Taboola.com stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.70.
Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.
