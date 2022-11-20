Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,730,426,000 after acquiring an additional 251,551 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,870,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,878 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,875,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,297,839,000 after acquiring an additional 261,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,289,334,000 after acquiring an additional 987,792 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,499,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $776,620,000 after acquiring an additional 592,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Erste Group Bank raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

NYSE TSM opened at $82.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $426.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.3392 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

