Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.44. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $137.16 and a 52 week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Target to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

