Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,403 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Target were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,280,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,948,526. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.39 and its 200-day moving average is $162.44.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

