TC Biopharm Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, November 21st (NASDAQ:TCBP)

Shares of TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, November 21st. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, November 21st.

TC Biopharm Stock Down 9.7 %

TCBP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 1,531,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,365. TC Biopharm has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Institutional Trading of TC Biopharm

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBP. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in TC Biopharm by 454.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106,539 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TC Biopharm by 581.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 124,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TC Biopharm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

TC Biopharm Company Profile

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapy products based on its allogeneic gamma delta T cell platform. Its product pipeline includes OmnImmune, an unmodified cell therapy used in the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and ImmuniStim, an unmodified cell therapy to treat COVID-19.

