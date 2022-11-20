TCTC Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCTC Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $960,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.97. 3,002,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,314. The firm has a market cap of $154.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.78.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.13.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

