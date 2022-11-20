TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after purchasing an additional 668,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after purchasing an additional 357,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amgen by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amgen by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.19.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,371,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.64. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

