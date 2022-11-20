TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 41,036 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $19,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.72. 27,269,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,240,436. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $235.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.51.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

