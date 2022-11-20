TCTC Holdings LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

