TCTC Holdings LLC Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $12,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 35,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

PSX stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.99. 3,696,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $92.29. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

