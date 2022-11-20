TCTC Holdings LLC Has $15.73 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 503.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,508 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $148.04. 7,556,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,036,775. The company has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.15, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.04 and a 12 month high of $306.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.29.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.74.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,931 shares of company stock worth $18,681,572 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.