TCTC Holdings LLC Has $27.57 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 883,289 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 1.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Williams Companies worth $27,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $331,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 59.3% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 92,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

WMB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. 8,510,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,381,081. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.86 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

