TCTC Holdings LLC Has $4.80 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,395 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,967,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $584,198,000 after acquiring an additional 62,218 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Visa by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 128,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,236,000 after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 204,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,786 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 72,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 57,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.80. 8,028,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,125,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $398.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

