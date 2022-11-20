TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 232.6% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $820,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $731,509,000 after buying an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 5,491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock worth $193,331,000 after buying an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Adobe by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,105,997 shares of the software company’s stock worth $503,914,000 after buying an additional 517,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $307.12 and a 200-day moving average of $366.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

