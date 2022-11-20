TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Shares of ADI stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,016,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

