TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,364,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,909. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.