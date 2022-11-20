TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 152 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after purchasing an additional 701,996 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,810,434,000 after buying an additional 1,484,246 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,474,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,736,239. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.56 and its 200 day moving average is $165.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $199.90. The stock has a market cap of $158.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.99%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

