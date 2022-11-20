TD Capital Management LLC Acquires 25 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 1.9% of TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $14,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 144.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.7 %

AutoZone stock traded up $40.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,460.84. 98,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,985. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,302.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,180.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,560.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $35.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total value of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,709 shares of company stock worth $80,143,400. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

