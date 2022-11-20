TD Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,214 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $100,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. 7,070,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,651. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $55.07.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.